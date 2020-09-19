F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.37.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.