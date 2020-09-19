Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APOG. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

