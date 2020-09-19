Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.22.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.