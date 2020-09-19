MKM Partners Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $110.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -224.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

