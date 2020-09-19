Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,904,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 242,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 231,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust International LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34.

