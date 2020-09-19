Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,862 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 302.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

TTEK opened at $90.57 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $96,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

