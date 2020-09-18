Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,441,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $350,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,769 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $398,968,576.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 501,458 shares of company stock worth $21,369,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

