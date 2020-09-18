FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $297.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $256.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

