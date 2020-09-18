FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $297.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.
FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $256.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In related news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
