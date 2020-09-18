FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.
FDX stock opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $256.18.
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.