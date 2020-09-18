FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

FDX stock opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

