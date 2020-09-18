Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,533,000 after buying an additional 181,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after buying an additional 568,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 496,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $22,549,576.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,503,200 shares of company stock worth $111,993,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.68. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

