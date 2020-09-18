Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,551 shares of company stock valued at $36,215,702. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Zscaler stock opened at $127.21 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.