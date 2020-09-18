Stifel Financial Corp Sells 153 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $245.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.