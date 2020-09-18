Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $326,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after acquiring an additional 194,710 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $177.84 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

LANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

