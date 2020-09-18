PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $28,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $434,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 942,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PTC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.70 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

