Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715,191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Store Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Store Capital by 59.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 92,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

