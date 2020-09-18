Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 119,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.60.

AVB opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

