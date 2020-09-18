Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,653 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.65.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.