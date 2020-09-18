Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 96 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,475,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $188.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $212.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

