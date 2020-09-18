Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $446,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 215.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.47.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

