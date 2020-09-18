Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GATX by 61.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in GATX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GATX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. GATX’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

