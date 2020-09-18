Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.47 Million Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Beigene worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $3,503,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $6,948,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,329,087.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,906 shares of company stock worth $100,790,769. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $262.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $263.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.46 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

