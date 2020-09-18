Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 174.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

