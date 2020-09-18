Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of Mohawk Industries worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

