Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 707,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

