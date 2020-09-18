Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,836 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Tri-Continental worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY opened at $25.87 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

