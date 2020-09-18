Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

LHCG stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

