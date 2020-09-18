Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 598,356 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.63% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $330,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

