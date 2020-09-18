Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 125 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of NewMarket worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 10.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU stock opened at $366.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.47 and its 200-day moving average is $397.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). The company had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

