First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

