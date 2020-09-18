Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.17% of Novanta worth $344,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Novanta by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

