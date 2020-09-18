Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $327,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 620.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 660,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 552,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -145.02.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,288,462 shares of company stock worth $411,848,127 in the last ninety days.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

