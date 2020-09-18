Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.95% of Yeti worth $332,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 248.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yeti by 137.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,349,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

