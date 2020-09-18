Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,333,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.37% of Valvoline worth $335,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 201,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Valvoline by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 517,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 254,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.