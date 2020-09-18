Vanguard Group Inc. Has $344.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $344,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $188.34 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.80.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

