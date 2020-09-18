Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 90,751 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,751 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ABB by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

