Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 247.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 495,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 459.5% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $130.30 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.