Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,621,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.13% of Hexcel worth $344,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

