Barbara Gayle Duncan Sells 10,000 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JNCE stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $323.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

