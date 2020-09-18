ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Trading Up 8.1%

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.87. 864,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,160,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,563,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NYSE:CHX)

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

