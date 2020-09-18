Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00.

ADBE stock opened at $474.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.06.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

