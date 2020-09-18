Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 10,287 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $276,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $1,810,388.65.

On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,550,938.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $1,392,045.41.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,505,395.77.

On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $399,808.58.

On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $2,774,772.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $697,767.21.

PGNY stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

