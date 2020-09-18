Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 10,287 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $276,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $1,810,388.65.
- On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,550,938.25.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $1,392,045.41.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,505,395.77.
- On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $399,808.58.
- On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $2,774,772.94.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $697,767.21.
PGNY stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
