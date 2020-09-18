Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,575,172 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575,172 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

