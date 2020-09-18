Bank of America Corp DE Sells 139,070 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,804 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,753,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,901,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,958,000 after acquiring an additional 183,759 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

