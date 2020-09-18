SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 363.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NYSE:SITE opened at $115.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $132.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,718. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

