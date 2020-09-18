Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,300 ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after acquiring an additional 66,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 902,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of ALE opened at $53.22 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $88.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

