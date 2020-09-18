Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.55 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $815.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

