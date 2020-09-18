Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 5,396.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PolyOne by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 504,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of POL opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

