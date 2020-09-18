Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $450,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after acquiring an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $9,886,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AAXN stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

