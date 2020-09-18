Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 13,407 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,203 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 126,361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 96.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 126,893 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after buying an additional 96,295 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

