2,959 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after buying an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.